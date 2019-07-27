Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Position in Newell Brands (NWL) Has Upped as Stock Price Declined; As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined, Beddow Capital Management Boosted Its Holding

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 45,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 5.22M shares traded or 5.91% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS, Operating Cash Flow Toward Lower End of Guidance; 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-Novolex, Faerch Plast among bidders for Newell’s Waddington Group- Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Aims to Grow Dividend After 2019 Within Target 30%-35% Payout Ratio Range; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Nominees to Newell Board Are Pauline J. Brown, Gerardo I. Lopez, Bridget Ryan Berman and Robert A. Steele; 08/03/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Board Change; 11/04/2018 – NWL: STARBOARD COULD HAVE REACHED OUT TO MGMT TO ASK QUESTIONS; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD DOESN’T BELIEVE RECENT NEWELL CHANGES ARE SUFFICIENT; 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN – NOT DETERMINED WHETHER TO SUPPORT NEWELL BRANDS MANAGEMENT OR STARBOARD; 20/04/2018 – Jostens Unveils North Dakota State University Championship Rings and Fan Jewelry Collection; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – BELIEVE NUMEROUS DIRECTOR RESIGNATIONS AT NEWELL IS ALSO “A SIGN TO SHAREHOLDERS OF SUPPORT FOR CHANGE”

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 273.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 11,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,967 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 4,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25 million shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SHR REPURCHASE PLAN; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Significantly Inhibited Radiographic Progression at Week 26 Compared to Placebo; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $7.66-$7.76, SAW $7.33-$7.43, EST.$7.54; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $719.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 27,698 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $23.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 51,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,081 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

