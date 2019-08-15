Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Position In International Business Machs (IBM) Was Boosted; As New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Market Value Rose, Lsv Asset Management Lowered Its Position

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 97.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 87,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 177,366 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03M, up from 89,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 724,797 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – Jewelry companies team up with IBM on blockchain platform; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) by 57.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 911,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.64% . The institutional investor held 687,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in New Senior Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $516.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 51,802 shares traded. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has risen 2.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR); 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $719.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 28,036 shares to 363,558 shares, valued at $22.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 16,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,751 shares, and cut its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Friedman Industries Incorporated (NYSEMKT:FRD) by 44,944 shares to 101,502 shares, valued at $778,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.