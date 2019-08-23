Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Position in Goldcorp New (GG) Has Decreased by $304,678; As Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Shares Rose, Schroder Investment Management Group Has Increased by $3.82 Million Its Position

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Corp (IDXX) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 17,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 220,473 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.30 million, up from 203,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $279.75. About 37,501 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 27,698 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.54 million, down from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 89,968 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Boston Family Office Lc has invested 0.64% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Cibc World Mkts Corporation holds 0.23% or 124,887 shares. Hightower Advsr reported 33,201 shares. 167,200 were reported by Adage Capital Prtn Grp. Westfield Cap Management Comm Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 244,320 shares. 38,539 are held by Int Grp Incorporated. Bath Savings invested in 28,467 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Prudential owns 270,579 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Cahill Fincl Advsrs holds 0.11% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,135 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 353 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,159 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited has 4,430 shares. Lockheed Martin Mngmt Communication stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Rock Springs Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 1.04% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 120,200 shares.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96 billion and $61.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:MSCI) by 28,935 shares to 210,521 shares, valued at $41.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everest Re Group Limited Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:RE) by 29,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,866 shares, and cut its stake in Versum Materials Incorporated Common Stock Usd1.

