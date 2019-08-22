Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Position in Citigroup (C) Has Lowered as Share Price Rose; Mitchell Group Has Raised Its Holding in Continental Resources (CLR) as Valuation Declined

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 42,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 466,628 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.03M, down from 509,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $63.8. About 1.43M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/03/2018 – EMEA IPOs Rise 172% This Year, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup earnings: $1.68 per share vs. $1.61 expected; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Tangible Book Value $61.02/Share; 01/05/2018 – Daniel Taub: Essential Properties Realty Trust has hired Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to explore an initial; 29/05/2018 – CITI’S STEPHEN BIRD CONCLUDES REMARKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 18/03/2018 – Communicate Now: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 2.57 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 06/03/2018 – CITI HAS A SHOT AT $1 BILLION IN EQUITIES REV IN 1Q: GERSPACH; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.86. About 159,249 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) by 19,310 shares to 52,470 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 20,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,690 shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Corporation Com (NYSE:EQT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 1,485 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Lc has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 26,092 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt invested in 22,519 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation, a Australia-based fund reported 6,105 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 22,543 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 74,182 shares. Us Bancorp De accumulated 30,072 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% or 65,956 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon owns 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 665,520 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd invested in 0.01% or 28,605 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 37,650 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 12,085 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Pnc Serv Grp holds 5,822 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 54,133 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $39.52 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider McNabb John T II bought $39,880.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Continental Resources CEO urges lower oil production from U.S., OPEC – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Continental Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:CLR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.02 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Debate: Secured Vs. Unsecured Credit Card – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi Associate reported 5,000 shares. Moreover, Services Automobile Association has 0.17% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Indexiq Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Patten & Patten Tn holds 0.74% or 109,019 shares. Qs Llc reported 0.12% stake. Van Eck Corp reported 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 570 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd holds 126,471 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Lp has 0.72% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 863,133 shares. First Republic Mgmt holds 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 539,406 shares. Macquarie Gp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 340,998 shares. Monetary Management Gru invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 124,746 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Lc holds 0.12% or 11,230 shares. At Savings Bank holds 0.31% or 40,931 shares.