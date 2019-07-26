Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Maintains Stake in Borgwarner (BWA); Franklin Resources Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Cut by $83.06 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 943,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.71 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328.02 million, down from 4.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $85.63. About 3.59 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 27,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 725,487 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.87 million, up from 698,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $40.57. About 3.42 million shares traded or 105.42% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Jul 23, 2019 – World Stocks Rise Tuesday – GuruFocus.com” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BorgWarner Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BorgWarner Inc (BWA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With BorgWarner Inc.’s (NYSE:BWA) ROE Of 21%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.41% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Prudential Financial Inc has 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 375,759 shares. Whittier Tru Commerce holds 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 1,634 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt holds 263,121 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc holds 0.02% or 24,188 shares in its portfolio. National Pension Serv has 16,119 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 11,832 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.08% stake. J Goldman & Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 32,041 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 37,474 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has 0.12% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Amalgamated Bancorp has 26,369 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks invested in 86,910 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 230 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% stake.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $719.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 27,698 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $23.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 42,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,628 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris: A Little Worry – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) 1 Year After Marchionneâ€™s Passing, Stronger Than Ever – Live Trading News” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris: Shares Remain Under Pressure – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philp Morris Continues Its Steady Trajectory – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,374 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation, a Florida-based fund reported 16,436 shares. 203,782 are owned by Proshare Lc. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 16.38M shares. Argent Tru Co reported 27,336 shares. Haverford Svcs Incorporated holds 0.15% or 4,725 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs Inc invested in 9,208 shares. Parsons Cap Management Incorporated Ri owns 6,269 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Excalibur Mngmt has 0.93% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,064 shares. Grimes & invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). E&G Advisors Lp holds 6,547 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Rampart Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 19,374 shares. Farmers accumulated 0.18% or 7,225 shares. Ariel Invs Ltd Liability Co holds 3.26 million shares.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN) by 85,553 shares to 156,467 shares, valued at $15.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 13,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).