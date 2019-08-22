Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Maintains Holding in Borgwarner (BWA); Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holder United Services Automobile Association Lowered Its Position as Stock Rose

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 6,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 596,577 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.19 million, down from 603,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $124.33. About 903,948 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 27,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 725,487 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.87 million, up from 698,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.06. About 1.06 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 694,802 shares. Euclidean Technology Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 53,490 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 22,813 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.06% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk has invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 20,980 shares. Cls Ltd Liability Com holds 211 shares. Cwm Lc has 2,626 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc stated it has 185,800 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 573 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 18,146 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 933,493 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 5,644 shares. Ww Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% or 14,761 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.01% stake.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $719.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 42,452 shares to 466,628 shares, valued at $29.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,985 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BorgWarner Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Are Analysts Right About The Drop In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kansas City Southern: Railing Along – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mexico Investigative Body Suggests Veracruz Shippers Face Captive Rail Market – Benzinga” published on March 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “U.S. Rail Volumes Dip As Carriers Grapple With Flooding Impacts – Benzinga” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 9,783 shares to 80,871 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 25,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI).

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $176.84 million for 17.56 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.