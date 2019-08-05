Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Lowered By $2.12 Million Its 3M Co (MMM) Position; Gtt Communications (GTT) SI Increased By 0.43%

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 8.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 10,230 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc holds 111,985 shares with $23.27 million value, down from 122,215 last quarter. 3M Co now has $95.00B valuation. The stock decreased 3.18% or $5.42 during the last trading session, reaching $165.13. About 2.06 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) had an increase of 0.43% in short interest. GTT’s SI was 12.90 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.43% from 12.84M shares previously. With 482,700 avg volume, 27 days are for Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT)’s short sellers to cover GTT’s short positions. The SI to Gtt Communications Inc’s float is 32.25%. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 502,530 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/04/2018 – GTT Announces Earnings Call for First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M; 26/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GTT Communications’ IDR at ‘B’ On Term Loan Upsizing; Downgrades Sr Secured Ratings; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 17/05/2018 – REG-GTT: GTT’s 2018 combined shareholders’ annual general meeting summary; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR THE DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING UNCHANGED BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Rev $260.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ GTT Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTT)

Among 3 analysts covering GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GTT Communications had 6 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum given on Monday, June 24. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report.

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $642.54 million. It offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment, security, and remote access services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s IP network consists of approximately 250 points of presence.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. 3M had 13 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, June 27 report. Credit Suisse maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $188 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 12 by UBS.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.94 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

