Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Lifted Its International Business Machs (IBM) Stake by $12.34 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Neenah (NP) Market Valuation Declined, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 97.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 87,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 177,366 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03 million, up from 89,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.90M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Neenah Inc. (NP) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 78,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 211,151 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59 million, down from 289,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Neenah Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $63.85. About 48,156 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.17% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP); 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $719.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 190,431 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $52.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 51,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,081 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,810 shares stake. Cincinnati Finance has 277,700 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. First Bank & Trust Sioux Falls accumulated 1.44% or 2,994 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Com owns 58,869 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Paw reported 0.56% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Macroview Inv Management, Maryland-based fund reported 261 shares. Daiwa Group, Japan-based fund reported 58,683 shares. Moreover, Whitnell & Co has 0.37% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hudson Bay Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Llc has 3,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Camarda Finance Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 17,805 shares or 4.8% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated holds 6,596 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Lc stated it has 959,624 shares. Murphy Capital Mgmt Inc has 27,576 shares. Citizens & Northern Corp accumulated 9,444 shares or 0.74% of the stock.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Simplilearn Collaborates With IBM to Introduce Four Master’s Programs in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence Fields – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Businessinsider.com with their article: “IBM is spinning off IBM Watson Marketing as an independent business – Business Insider” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts On IBM: Solid Growth, But Cloud Is A Weak Spot – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM’s Blockchain Shipping Platform May Have Just Hit Critical Mass – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Inks Two New Cloud Deals With Microsoft and IBM – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $66,918 activity.

Analysts await Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 23.73% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NP’s profit will be $15.18M for 17.74 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Neenah, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Neenah Paper declares $0.33 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2016, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “IVECO Stralis NP 460 wins â€œSustainable Truck of the Year 2019â€ – GlobeNewswire” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Neenah Paper Inc (NP) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 12, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 28,250 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $37.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 55,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 410,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ:HELE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold NP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 3,132 shares. Northern Tru reported 363,911 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 28,892 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). International Gru holds 12,624 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability invested 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Orrstown Service holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 116 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 48,700 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 10,953 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 9,529 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP).