Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Lifted By $1.03 Million Its Borgwarner (BWA) Stake; Roberts Glore & Company Has Upped By $467,725 Its Centene Del (CNC) Holding

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased Borgwarner Inc (BWA) stake by 3.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc acquired 27,078 shares as Borgwarner Inc (BWA)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc holds 725,487 shares with $27.87M value, up from 698,409 last quarter. Borgwarner Inc now has $8.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 1.15 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 101.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roberts Glore & Company Inc acquired 8,825 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock declined 14.54%. The Roberts Glore & Company Inc holds 17,550 shares with $932,000 value, up from 8,725 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $22.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.43. About 3.17M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) stake by 27,698 shares to 2.06M valued at $23.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 42,452 shares and now owns 466,628 shares. Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. BorgWarner had 12 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, February 15 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 395,474 shares. Petrus Co Lta reported 0.05% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% or 965,929 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 175 shares stake. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Hl Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). The Illinois-based Ariel Invests Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.82% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Boston has invested 0.09% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 226,360 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.04% or 73,953 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt Inc reported 107,269 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Citigroup has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). First Trust Advisors LP holds 0.03% or 382,322 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia stated it has 32,971 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 10 by Citigroup.