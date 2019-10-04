Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Increases Holding in Ingersoll (IR); As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Chemical Bank Decreased by $419,216 Its Holding

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 3,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 110,527 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.81M, down from 113,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 14.46M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 13.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 19,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 158,995 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.14 million, up from 139,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.23. About 561,387 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $881.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Communication Service (VOX) by 3,829 shares to 8,472 shares, valued at $734,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.