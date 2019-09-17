Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Increased Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake; MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Macrogenics has $29 highest and $2500 lowest target. $27’s average target is 105.64% above currents $13.13 stock price. Macrogenics had 4 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. See MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) latest ratings:

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 14.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc acquired 16,120 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc holds 128,105 shares with $22.21M value, up from 111,985 last quarter. 3M Co now has $96.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $168.07. About 2.50M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 5.99% above currents $168.07 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, May 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17200 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 12 by UBS. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, August 6. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Tuesday, July 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $17600 target. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, March 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $199 target. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, April 26. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MMM in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlantic Union Financial Bank reported 26,086 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Waters Parkerson Limited Company reported 1.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Private Co Na holds 0.48% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 13,752 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 6,326 shares. Opus Limited Liability Company reported 1,188 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc holds 61,103 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Girard Prns has invested 0.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Orrstown Fin Services holds 0.26% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,114 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The invested in 198,268 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 0.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 9,486 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cypress Mngmt Ltd has 6,446 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 260,375 shares. Provident Inv Mgmt owns 1,550 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $641.97 million. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate.

The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 290,674 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.23, from 2.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold MacroGenics, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 39.29 million shares or 2.04% less from 40.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 0.02% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Sun Life Fincl holds 0.04% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) or 8,553 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 24,216 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 14,702 shares stake. Hood River Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers owns 64,276 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The owns 0% invested in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 29,933 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 45 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 4,379 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 142,918 shares. Grp has 30,308 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com has invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).