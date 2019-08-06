Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Increased International Business Machs (IBM) Position; Huttig Building Products (HBP) Sentiment Is 0.45

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 97.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc acquired 87,535 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc holds 177,366 shares with $25.03M value, up from 89,831 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $124.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $140.13. About 3.14 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS

Huttig Building Products Inc (HBP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 9 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 20 cut down and sold their holdings in Huttig Building Products Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 11.22 million shares, down from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Huttig Building Products Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc Inc has 0.26% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1.87 million shares. Capital City Trust Communications Fl invested 0.65% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Grp One Trading Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 7,782 shares. North Star Investment Management Corporation holds 0.25% or 15,350 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc reported 19,522 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn invested 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Buckhead Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.82% or 18,655 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 20,615 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt has invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 8,544 are held by Meridian Company. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Lc has invested 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ronna Sue Cohen reported 414,641 shares. King Wealth stated it has 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mackay Shields Lc has 367,915 shares. Arbor Investment Advisors Ltd reported 2,153 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 11 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the shares of IBM in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $17000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of IBM in report on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 18. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Nomura.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 257,622 shares to 408,234 valued at $23.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) stake by 276,202 shares and now owns 1.57M shares. Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) was reduced too.

Mill Road Capital Management Llc holds 6.11% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. for 1.69 million shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 530,727 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has 0.52% invested in the company for 2.14 million shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.21% in the stock. Rbf Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 477,721 shares.

Huttig Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company has market cap of $57.11 million. It offers various millwork products, such as exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and pre-finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain Doors, HB&G, Simpson Door, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brand names. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides general building products, including connectors and fasteners, roofing, siding, insulation, flashing, housewrap, decking, railings, drywall, kitchen cabinets, and other miscellaneous building products under the Huttig-Grip, Louisiana Pacific, Simpson Strong-Tie, Timbertech, AZEK, BP Roofing, Grace, Fiberon, RDI, Owens Corning, Alpha Protech, and Maibec brand names; and wood products comprise engineered wood products, which consists of floor systems, wood panels, and lumber, as well as value-added services, such as floor system take-offs, cut-to-length packages and just-in-time, and cross-dock delivery.

The stock increased 1.49% or $0.0316 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1516. About 1,444 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $80,569 activity.