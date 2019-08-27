Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Holding In International Business Machs (IBM) Was Boosted; Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Itron (ITRI) by $1.10 Million

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 28.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 23,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The institutional investor held 60,752 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 84,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 138,507 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with ltron to Modernize Energy Grid; 21/03/2018 – ltron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC SAYS ANTICIPATED THAT THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WILL BE FILED ON OR BEFORE MAY 15; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects ltron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 22/03/2018 – Itron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 97.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 87,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 177,366 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03 million, up from 89,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $129.99. About 2.75 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 20/03/2018 – IBM Expects to Deliver 17% to 18% of Full Year Expectation in 1Q; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Rech Mgmt reported 140,255 shares stake. American National Registered Inv Advisor holds 4,821 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 564 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Crestwood Advsr Grp Inc Limited Liability Com has 0.13% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.16% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fayez Sarofim Commerce invested in 0.11% or 143,013 shares. 45,257 were reported by Lourd Capital Limited Co. Stillwater Inv has invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Twin Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability owns 37,355 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management holds 0.06% or 2,170 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company holds 0.1% or 107,721 shares. Estabrook Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Csat Advisory LP holds 27,170 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. 179,509 are held by Welch Group Lc.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $719.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 46,232 shares to 350,834 shares, valued at $34.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 28,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,558 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Essex Investment Management Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 11,068 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Liability reported 477 shares stake. Brown Advisory accumulated 0% or 26,023 shares. First Hawaiian Bank holds 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) or 358 shares. 1,381 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 18,614 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Ledyard Bank stated it has 7,055 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12 shares stake. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De invested in 131,025 shares or 0% of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 162,373 shares. 31,275 are owned by Wells Fargo And Communications Mn. 156,954 are owned by Raymond James And Associates. Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).