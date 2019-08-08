Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Decreased by $4.30 Million; Tig Advisors Stake In Genworth Finl (GNW) Was Has Boosted

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 81,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 759,093 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.98 million, down from 840,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 24.13M shares traded or 11.24% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.93. About 1.57M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWB, XOM, CSCO, MA – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: M&A Fuels Stocks; Streaming Wars to Heat Up – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.45 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Navellier And Assoc reported 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 20,268 were reported by Archford Strategies Ltd Company. Friess Limited Liability Company holds 1.18% or 299,267 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management invested in 0.3% or 18,556 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 82,984 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership invested in 630,540 shares. Lathrop Invest Mngmt Corporation holds 4.69% or 292,001 shares in its portfolio. Palouse Cap Management Incorporated holds 1.56% or 75,160 shares. Lau Associate Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Fagan Associate has 2.6% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 348,773 shares. Coldstream Management has 0.36% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 76,365 shares. Sky Inv Group Limited Com holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 11,021 shares. Rnc Capital Management Limited Co invested in 4.39% or 1.17 million shares. Bowling Port Ltd Liability Co reported 24,183 shares.