Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Trimmed Position in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by $8.82 Million; Phocas Financial Increased Holding in Essex Property Trust (ESS) as Stock Value Rose

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc analyzed 81,712 shares as the company's stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 269,122 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.28 million, down from 350,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $10.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.01. About 1.22 million shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500.

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Essex Property Trust (ESS) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 248 shares as the company's stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 4,425 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.18 billion, up from 4,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Essex Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $326.35. About 199,323 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 62.06 million shares or 1.05% less from 62.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Mngmt stated it has 18,329 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Comerica Bank & Trust has 25,408 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 239 were reported by First Personal Financial Services. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 0.06% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 0.46% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Mariner Ltd Co reported 1,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru owns 54,859 shares. Csat Advisory L P, Michigan-based fund reported 137 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv has 0.07% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). 924 are owned by Covington Management. 1.79 million are owned by Daiwa Securities Gru. Moreover, Landscape Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 1,180 shares. 89,790 are owned by Westpac Bk Corp. Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Utah Retirement invested in 0.08% or 14,776 shares.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $59000.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 10,389 shares to 96,690 shares, valued at $70.74B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caci International Inc Class A (NYSE:CACI) by 6,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,671 shares, and cut its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Webster Bankshares N A has 400 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Com holds 863,629 shares. Carroll Fincl has 0% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Victory Cap accumulated 0.14% or 638,896 shares. Hawaii-based Bankshares Of Hawaii has invested 0.05% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 28,610 are owned by Hendershot. Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 36,781 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 20,927 shares. Aviva Pcl holds 45,096 shares. Psagot Investment House reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Bright Rock Cap Ltd Company holds 19,500 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc has 132,710 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds holds 0.11% or 155,650 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Federated Inc Pa has 0.05% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 179,066 shares.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $842.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 64,055 shares to 823,148 shares, valued at $45.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 59,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 563,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).