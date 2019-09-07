Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Trimmed Position in Ingersoll (IR) by $3.52 Million; Peninsula Asset Management Maintains Position in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 32,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 139,654 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.08M, down from 172,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $121.6. About 920,049 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40M and $138.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boltwood Cap stated it has 1.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tompkins Fincl reported 2.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 301,599 are owned by Roosevelt Inv Gp Incorporated. Orca Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 6.11% or 45,467 shares. Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beck Mngmt Limited Company holds 65,220 shares or 3.68% of its portfolio. Scge Mngmt LP holds 6.54% or 889,698 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited reported 337,554 shares. Third Point Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.66% or 500,000 shares in its portfolio. Capital World Invsts holds 5.41% or 189.07M shares in its portfolio. Freestone Capital Holding Limited Liability Com holds 154,979 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Incorporated stated it has 3.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Seatown Pte Limited has 232,700 shares for 3.23% of their portfolio. Raymond James And reported 1.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com invested 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Csrwire.com which released: “Trane Unveils Expanded Columbia Facility, Delivering Environmental, Workforce and Community Benefits – CSRwire.com” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “Ingersoll Rand Named to the FTSE4Good Index Series for Fifth Consecutive Year, Demonstrating Strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Practices – CSRwire.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth accumulated 14,392 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 719,380 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Westfield Mgmt Com Limited Partnership accumulated 1.41 million shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 121 shares. Asset One Co Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Tower Capital Limited (Trc) holds 4,591 shares. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 0.03% or 13,236 shares. Hartford Financial Management holds 0.06% or 1,662 shares in its portfolio. Shine Advisory Svcs stated it has 543 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cambridge Invest Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 14,443 shares. Covington Management stated it has 0.04% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Leavell Investment reported 0.22% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 2,796 are held by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Limited Liability. Coastline Trust Com accumulated 0.2% or 12,560 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.27% or 293,824 shares.