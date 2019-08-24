Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Trimmed By $2.12 Million Its 3M Co (MMM) Position; Aptose Biosciences Inchares (APTO) SI Decreased By 16.1%

Aptose Biosciences Inchares (NASDAQ:APTO) had a decrease of 16.1% in short interest. APTO’s SI was 462,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 16.1% from 551,100 shares previously. With 364,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Aptose Biosciences Inchares (NASDAQ:APTO)’s short sellers to cover APTO’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.28. About 305,746 shares traded. Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) has declined 12.80% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical APTO News: 16/04/2018 – Aptose Presents New Preclinical Data on CG’806 Pan-FLT3/ Pan-BTK Inhibitor at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC – CO OWNS GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE CG-806 FOR ALL INDICATIONS OUTSIDE OF KOREA AND CHINA – LICENSED TERRITORY; 31/05/2018 – APTOSE Enters into US$20 Million Common Share Purchase Agreement with Aspire Capital Fund, LLC; 25/04/2018 – APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC – APTOSE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW INCLUDES SEVEN MEMBERS; 23/05/2018 – Aptose Biosciences Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 28/03/2018 – Aptose Biosciences Establishes New At-the-Market Facility; 17/05/2018 – Aptose to Present New CG’806 Data at the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association; 16/04/2018 – Aptose Presents New Preclinical Data on CG’806 Pan-FLT3/ Pan-BTK Inhibitor at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Aptose Exercises Early Option for CG-806 License From CrystalGenomics; 17/05/2018 – Aptose to Present New CG’806 Data at the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 8.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 10,230 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc holds 111,985 shares with $23.27 million value, down from 122,215 last quarter. 3M Co now has $89.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.12 million shares traded or 40.90% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in 3M Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – MMM – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 14.30% above currents $155.85 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, May 24 report. Bank of America maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Thursday, June 27. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $18500 target. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, July 12.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boltwood Capital Management reported 0.34% stake. 1,673 are owned by Keystone Planning Inc. Van Eck has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Stephens Ar invested in 0.32% or 64,197 shares. Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hamilton Point Inv Lc holds 1.17% or 12,626 shares. Brookstone holds 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,876 shares. Security owns 1.97% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 29,488 shares. Arvest Retail Bank Tru Division reported 1,421 shares stake. Moreover, Kopp Invest Limited Liability Company has 0.82% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,893 shares. Cincinnati Insurance Company accumulated 521,700 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 6.49 million shares. American Economic Planning Gp Adv holds 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,222 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 5,741 shares. Cap Planning Advisors Ltd reported 1,025 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.04 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Aptose Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Aptose Biosciences to Present at Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aptose Biosciences Is Dead In The Water Before Clinical Trials Are Even Complete – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) CEO Dr. William Rice on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. The company has market cap of $126.70 million. The Company’s lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma.

Among 2 analysts covering Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aptose Biosciences has $8.5 highest and $600 lowest target. $6’s average target is 163.16% above currents $2.28 stock price. Aptose Biosciences had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by H.C. Wainwright. H.C. Wainwright maintained Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1.