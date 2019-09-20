Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Lifted Parker Hannifin (PH) Stake By $3.50 Million; Chemed (CHE) Has 0.88 Sentiment

Chemed Corp (CHE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 127 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 144 reduced and sold their stock positions in Chemed Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 13.30 million shares, down from 13.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Chemed Corp in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 111 Increased: 89 New Position: 38.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) stake by 14.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc acquired 20,594 shares as Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)’s stock declined 2.73%. The Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc holds 165,488 shares with $28.14M value, up from 144,894 last quarter. Parker Hannifin Corp now has $22.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $177.87. About 506,794 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 21/04/2018 – DJ Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PH); 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0.21% or 538,574 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability holds 1,449 shares. Endurance Wealth reported 0.04% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Blackrock Inc holds 0.06% or 8.14 million shares. Valley Advisers Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 114 shares. Ims Mgmt has 0.19% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 1,470 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has invested 0.01% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Profund Advsr Lc owns 2,434 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Albert D Mason Inc owns 0.94% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 7,328 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 500,775 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hartford Inc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 10,020 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 21,861 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 40,830 shares. The Missouri-based Parkside Finance State Bank And has invested 0.01% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Parker Hannifin Completes Acquisition of Exotic Metals Forming Company – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), A Stock That Climbed 57% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $475,174 activity. Harty Linda S had bought 3,000 shares worth $475,174 on Monday, August 26.

Among 7 analysts covering Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Parker Hannifin has $19000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $175.43’s average target is -1.37% below currents $177.87 stock price. Parker Hannifin had 16 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 2. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 25. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 10. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of PH in report on Friday, August 2 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, May 6. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 15 report.

More notable recent Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Holding Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Shares While The Price Zoomed 305% Higher – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Happy With Chemed Corporation’s (NYSE:CHE) 5.8% Earnings Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Good Stocks to Consider Ahead of Fall 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Chemed Corporation’s (CHE) Roto-Rooter Buys Assets of its Largest Independent Franchise Operator – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chemed Corporation’s (NYSE:CHE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 7.82% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.07 per share. CHE’s profit will be $52.70M for 32.12 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual earnings per share reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 2.76% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation for 137,043 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 251,932 shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Riverbridge Partners Llc has 2.54% invested in the company for 372,495 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 1.52% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,692 shares.

The stock increased 0.49% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $425.26. About 112,753 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (CHE) has risen 29.67% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q SERVICE REV. $439.2M, EST. $419.3M; 13/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI BUSINESS OF HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36; 19/04/2018 – Roto-Rooter Owner Chemed Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Adj EPS $2.72; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $206,430 activity.