Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Lifted Its Borgwarner (BWA) Stake by $1.03 Million; Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Continues to Hold Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 6,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 18,688 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 12,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $97.41. About 2.10 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 27,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 725,487 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.87M, up from 698,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.36. About 2.19 million shares traded or 22.74% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Battle for Barrels of Oil Flowing From the North Intensifies – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Things to Watch When Kinder Morgan Reports Its Q2 Results – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Storm threat closes Phillips 66 Louisiana refinery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66: Why It Should Be In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust (SHY) by 44,988 shares to 35,193 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $719.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 14,769 shares to 195,394 shares, valued at $26.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.