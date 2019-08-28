Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Increased Its Borgwarner (BWA) Stake by $1.03 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Advisory Alpha Trimmed Bank Amer (BAC) Stake as Market Value Rose

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc sold 327 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 11,313 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336.11 million, down from 11,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 44.82 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/03/2018 – German home shopping channel HSE24 attracts suitors; 06/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 21/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS SELL ROMANIA 2023 USD BOND ON ETF OUTFLOWS RISK; 26/04/2018 – BAFIN SAYS BANK OF AMERICA FAILED TO PUBLISH NOTIFICATIONS ON VOTING RIGHTS, INSTRUMENTS IN PRESCRIBED TIMEFRAME; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (Nll) INCREASED $550 MILLION, OR 5%, TO $11.6 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – The claim is separate from a discrimination claim that Omeed Malik, 38, plans to file against Bank of America in New York State court, according to a lawyer representing him; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Bank of America exec sees mixed signals on business loan demand; 27/03/2018 – Women at BofA paid 31% less than men

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 27,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 725,487 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.87 million, up from 698,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $31.82. About 1.40M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtn Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Blair William & Il owns 25,564 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 29,999 shares. Jupiter Asset reported 263,121 shares. Dean Associate stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 226,360 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 13,939 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated reported 0% stake. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 76,738 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 72,270 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Group Incorporated stated it has 175,211 shares. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 17,341 shares. 27,500 are owned by Verition Fund Management Lc.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BorgWarner: Low Price, High Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $719.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 32,868 shares to 139,654 shares, valued at $15.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 46,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,834 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investors Should Just Keep Banking On Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Payment Processing, Banking Issues Continue To Hinder Small CBD Brands – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What Everyone Should Know About Debit Vs. Credit – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Financial Incorporated holds 0.18% or 75,273 shares in its portfolio. The Washington-based Perkins Coie Tru has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Biondo Investment Lc invested in 16,450 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 9,957 shares. 9.14 million are owned by Pension Service. 3,105 are owned by Fincl Mgmt. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.85% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 160,000 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 273,296 shares. Moreover, Btr has 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 400,965 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Commerce Mi Adv, a Indiana-based fund reported 15,300 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na owns 143,697 shares. Lbmc Investment Advsr Lc invested in 0.11% or 25,619 shares. Murphy Capital Management holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 66,131 shares.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $276.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 504 shares to 11,806 shares, valued at $906.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 23,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 507,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.73 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.