Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Decreased Sony (SNE) Holding By $27.63 Million; Nwq Investment Management Company Has Decreased By $670,640 Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Position

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased Sony Corp (SNE) stake by 54.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 657,887 shares as Sony Corp (SNE)’s stock rose 10.71%. The Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc holds 558,171 shares with $23.58 million value, down from 1.22M last quarter. Sony Corp now has $70.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $57.43. About 852,875 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 25/04/2018 – CLEARVIEW WEALTH LTD CVW.AX – ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH SONY LIFE; 29/05/2018 – GAMING REALMS PLC GMRG.L – SIGNED THREE-YEAR LICENSING DEAL WITH SONY PICTURES TELEVISION; 11/05/2018 – Mobile Game Publisher, GameMine, Announces International Distribution Deal With Sony Pictures Television; 09/04/2018 – Sony has redesigned its autonomous entertainment robot Aibo that can form an emotional bond with owners; 21/03/2018 – Variety: Sony Domestic Marketing Chief Christine Birch Under Fire; 22/05/2018 – Sony in $2.3 bln deal for EMI, becomes world’s biggest music publisher; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 22/05/2018 – Sony to spend $2.3 bn to make EMI Music full subsidiary; 27/04/2018 – Sony cashes in on content to score a record profit; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Impasse Affects All Sony’s Playstation Vue Subscribers Located in Sinclair Markets

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) stake by 6.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 8,383 shares as Eaton Corp Plc (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Nwq Investment Management Company Llc holds 124,549 shares with $10.03M value, down from 132,932 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc now has $31.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $78.49. About 3.43M shares traded or 47.54% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY

Analysts await Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.2 per share. SNE’s profit will be $1.32B for 13.29 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Sony Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Big Short’s Michael Burry Is Going Long GameStop Stock: Should You? – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sony, Marvel break up Spider-Man partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “In line with Loeb, Sony offloads Olympus stake – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Sony to buy video game company with Durham operation – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s D23 turns to blockbuster film slate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ent Fincl Services Corporation has 0.17% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 9,735 shares. Clark Management Group owns 446,981 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 1,544 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.15% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 78,762 shares. Coastline holds 0.5% or 41,160 shares. Ssi owns 2,490 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division accumulated 9,447 shares. Meyer Handelman has 147,668 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 765,248 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Thomasville Fincl Bank has invested 0.08% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.11% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited, Guernsey-based fund reported 8,995 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 19,097 shares. Zebra Capital Ltd Llc reported 6,063 shares. Holderness Invests owns 12,712 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $623.97M for 12.74 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Eaton has $94 highest and $9000 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 16.45% above currents $78.49 stock price. Eaton had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $9000 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Wells Fargo maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on Monday, March 4 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) rating on Monday, March 4. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $91 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $93 target in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) stake by 168,356 shares to 904,021 valued at $34.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) stake by 64,655 shares and now owns 2.54 million shares. Broadcom Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eaton downgraded to Neutral at Baird – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eaton forms strategic alliance with KPIT – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Annaly, Amazon, Enterprise Products, Kinder Morgan, Lululemon, RealReal, Snap, Square, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.