Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Decreased By $4.30 Million Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Ball (BLL)

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ball has $8700 highest and $63 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -1.13% below currents $80.41 stock price. Ball had 10 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, May 17. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 5. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 2 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 5 with “Overweight”. See Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) latest ratings:

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 9.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 81,084 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc holds 759,093 shares with $40.98M value, down from 840,177 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $198.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management reported 655,287 shares stake. Personal Advsrs accumulated 50,865 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 856,383 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Services has invested 0.74% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Aspen Inv Management has 0.76% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 20,058 shares. Birinyi stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Acropolis Inv Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% or 2,335 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Inc holds 296,131 shares. Barry Invest Advsrs Lc reported 4,979 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Redmond Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 47,574 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.53% or 48,926 shares. 776,587 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa has invested 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 17.10% above currents $46.78 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Cowen & Co maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of stock was bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household industries. The company has market cap of $26.31 billion. It operates in five divisions: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace. It has a 52.69 P/E ratio. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment makes and sells metal beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold Ball Corporation shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge Cox invested in 0.11% or 2.42 million shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.05% or 3.72 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Norris Perne & French Llp Mi has 2.2% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 288,228 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 0.04% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio. London Of Virginia holds 0.33% or 661,514 shares in its portfolio. Cookson Peirce & Com stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). 369,308 are held by Mackay Shields Limited Liability. 100,814 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 5.44% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 109,492 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Proshare Advsrs Lc owns 0.01% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 40,403 shares.