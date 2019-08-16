Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Boosted Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) by $12.34 Million; Wbi Investments Cut Pulte Group (PHM) Holding by $5.61 Million

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 97.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 87,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 177,366 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03M, up from 89,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $131.92. About 3.67M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Rang; 26/04/2018 – Jewelry companies team up with IBM on blockchain platform; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat Management Services; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 17/04/2018 – IBM Generated Net Cash From Operating Activities of $4.6 Billion in 1Q

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 86.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 207,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 33,601 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 241,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.4. About 1.82M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $719.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 51,001 shares to 465,081 shares, valued at $23.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 23,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,124 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roberts Glore Il stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hengehold Cap Management Lc stated it has 15,005 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. 41,845 were reported by Private Asset Management Inc. Cls Investments stated it has 1,057 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Torray Ltd invested 1.82% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Il holds 162,349 shares. California-based Tcw Gru has invested 0.68% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Liberty Capital Incorporated stated it has 3,075 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.29% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 32,822 shares. Thomasville State Bank reported 3,914 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invests has invested 0.5% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Blue Edge Capital Llc accumulated 5,500 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.15% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Btim invested in 15,097 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Liability, a Kansas-based fund reported 56,397 shares.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 121,785 shares to 197,896 shares, valued at $11.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 19,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $259.39 million for 8.72 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.