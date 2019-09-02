Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Decreased Stake in Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) by $3.40 Million as Stock Value Rose; Unilever N V (UN) Holder Aristotle Capital Management Upped Stake by $12.59 Million as Valuation Declined

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 16,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 133,751 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56 million, down from 150,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $240.75. About 393,255 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION; 29/05/2018 – Strike at Canadian Pacific Railway Brings Shipments to a Halt; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to C$0.65; 20/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS MINISTER OF LABOUR AGREED TO CANADIAN PACIFIC’S REQUEST TO ORDER VOTE ON FINAL OFFER TO RENEW COLLECTIVE AGREEMENTS; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Teamsters Vote to Authorize Strike; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Net C$348M; 20/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Rail Unions Reach Deal to Avoid Canada Strike; 08/03/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – ADDITION OF JOAN HARDY, VICE-PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING, GRAIN AND FERTILIZER

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 217,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 5.95 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347.07M, up from 5.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $62.09. About 1.50 million shares traded or 36.92% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 11/04/2018 – KKR & CO- INTENDS TO APPOINT DAVID HAINES AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF GLOBAL SPREADS BUSINESS, SUBJECT TO,EFFECTIVE FROM COMPLETION OF DEAL WITH UNILEVER; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever seeks NCLT nod to transfer 21 bln rupees to P&L account – Mint; 04/04/2018 – The Drum: Unilever agency team lead Soche Picard joins retail shop Arc to North American CEO; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 11.21 BLN NAIRA VS 4.11 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Evolving Structure to Be Based on Three Divisions; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Priced a Quadruple-Tranche $2.1B Bond; 02/05/2018 – Unilever shareholders give tepid support to new pay policy; 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care Units to Be Located in London; 22/03/2018 – Unilever shareholders speak out over London delisting fears; 15/03/2018 – Unilever To to Crreate Single Legal Entity Inc in the Netherlands

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 23,997 shares to 4.67 million shares, valued at $616.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 44,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.23M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

