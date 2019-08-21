Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Decreased Sony (SNE) Holding By $27.63 Million; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Blucora (BCOR) Position

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased Sony Corp (SNE) stake by 54.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 657,887 shares as Sony Corp (SNE)’s stock rose 10.71%. The Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc holds 558,171 shares with $23.58 million value, down from 1.22 million last quarter. Sony Corp now has $70.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.66. About 327,080 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 27/04/2018 – Sony Classical Celebrates Living Stereo on Global Social Media and Streaming Platforms; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY Oper Pft Y734.86B Vs Pft Y288.70B; 27/04/2018 – Sony back at top of its game with near $7bn record profit; 07/03/2018 – Sony is still the biggest player by market share; 27/03/2018 – Variety: Sony Music Overhauls Legacy Label to Adapt to Streaming World; 17/05/2018 – Todd Spangler: Sony Lays Off 12 at Crackle; More Cuts Likely Coming in TV, Film Units; 16/05/2018 – FUJIFILM Corporation vs Sony Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/16/2018; 03/04/2018 – SONY SOLD 17.2% STAKE IN SPOTIFY, EXPECTS 105B YEN GAIN; 26/04/2018 – Apple and Sony rely on components from South Korea; 31/05/2018 – GIGLIO GROUP SPA GGTV.Ml – UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH NEWCO11 (SONY TELEVISION NETWORK UNIT)

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased Blucora Inc (BCOR) stake by 83.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 42,346 shares as Blucora Inc (BCOR)’s stock declined 13.22%. The Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 8,460 shares with $282,000 value, down from 50,806 last quarter. Blucora Inc now has $1.07B valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 16,582 shares traded. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has declined 14.82% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 28/03/2018 – Blucora at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blucora Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCOR); 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees 2Q Adj EPS 82c-Adj EPS 88c; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Rev $206M; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC QTRLY REVENUE $206.0 MLN VS $182.4 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Adj EPS $1.76-Adj EPS $1.93; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $545.8 MLN TO $559.8 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees 2Q Rev $151.8M-$155.6M

More notable recent Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BCOR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Blucora (BCOR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Blucora (BCOR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blucora’s (BCOR) CEO John Clendening on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blucora, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased Trustco Bk Corp N Y (NASDAQ:TRST) stake by 60,816 shares to 73,276 valued at $569,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Coeur Mng Inc (NYSE:CDE) stake by 200,809 shares and now owns 219,790 shares. Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) was raised too.

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sony, Marvel break up Spider-Man partnership – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Sony to buy video game company with Durham operation – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Sony And Penn National Gaming – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Name Isn’t the Problem With AT&T’s Skinny Bundle – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Sony Stock Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.