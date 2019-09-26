Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Decreased Its Position in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) as Stock Price Rose; Richard Bernstein Advisors Stake in Csx (CSX) Has Trimmed by $5.89 Million

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 88.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 76,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 10,209 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $789,000, down from 86,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 304,143 shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 17/04/2018 – CSX TO ANALYZE LOWERING RATES TO GAIN UTILITY COAL BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 81,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 269,122 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.28 million, down from 350,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $89.38. About 294,996 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.16M for 17.11 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) by 28,612 shares to 68,722 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 112,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT).

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Economic Headwinds Will Keep CSX Stock Depressed – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Special report: How CSX is changing the railroad industry â€” and how customers are pushing back – Jacksonville – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.20 million were reported by Utd Automobile Association. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.09% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 29,173 were reported by Schroder Inv Management Group. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc holds 0% or 229 shares in its portfolio. 3,159 are held by Bangor Natl Bank. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 517 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 10,297 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0.27% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 11,329 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 732 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsr. Altfest L J Comm holds 0.21% or 10,427 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim And has 0.01% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 22,000 shares. Clean Yield has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Amp Limited holds 401,382 shares. Fruth Invest Mngmt owns 0.31% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 9,900 shares.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.23M for 21.28 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $842.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 54,508 shares to 740,865 shares, valued at $46.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 227,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).