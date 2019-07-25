Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Decreased Goldcorp New (GG) Position; State Street Has Cut Its Umb Finl (UMBF) Stake

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased Goldcorp Inc New (GG) stake by 1.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 27,698 shares as Goldcorp Inc New (GG)’s stock 0.00%. The Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc holds 2.06M shares with $23.54 million value, down from 2.09 million last quarter. Goldcorp Inc New now has $ valuation. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 30/04/2018 – TR’ONDEK HWECH’IN & GOLDCORP SIGN COLLABORATION PACT; 15/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP CEO DAVID GAROFALO SPEAKS IN 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019; 21/05/2018 – Goldcorp Says Peru and Nevada Would Make Its Portfolio Perfect; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q EPS 8c; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – PROGRAM TO IMPLEMENT $250 MLN OF SUSTAINABLE ANNUAL EFFICIENCIES BY MIDDLE OF 2018 IS ON TRACK; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou lstchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada Strategic Metals, Matamec Explorations and Sphinx Re; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP 1Q EPS 8C, EST. 10C; 10/05/2018 – WHEATON RELEASES GOLDCORP GUARANTEE UNDER SILVER PURCHASE PACT

State Street Corp decreased Umb Finl Corp (UMBF) stake by 4.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Street Corp sold 87,932 shares as Umb Finl Corp (UMBF)’s stock rose 0.09%. The State Street Corp holds 2.01M shares with $129.15M value, down from 2.10M last quarter. Umb Finl Corp now has $3.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $66.71. About 122,703 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 14.31% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End Funds; 21/05/2018 – UMB Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $147.9 MLN VS $134.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Net $56.8M; 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non; 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non-Executive Independent Director; 22/04/2018 – DJ UMB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMBF); 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Rev $253.3M

State Street Corp increased Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) stake by 26,909 shares to 685,144 valued at $23.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) stake by 96,867 shares and now owns 7.29M shares. Triton Intl Ltd was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold UMBF shares while 59 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 41.95 million shares or 3.55% less from 43.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. Ameritas Inv holds 16,663 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Captrust Fin invested in 1,262 shares or 0% of the stock. Dean Cap Mngmt stated it has 2.12% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.01% or 7,092 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc invested in 7,804 shares or 0% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 21,825 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dean Invest Assoc Limited Liability Co holds 114,306 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability reported 65,008 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon holds 0.02% or 981,407 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Co The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 29,976 shares. 27,516 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) for 31,513 shares. Skyline Asset Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 158,100 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $305,546 activity. GRAVES GREG M bought $967 worth of stock. On Friday, February 1 the insider Murphy Timothy R. bought $258,520.