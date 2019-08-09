Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Decreased By $3.41 Million Its Popular (BPOP) Position; Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) Sentiment Is 1.15

Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 39 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 34 sold and decreased their equity positions in Holly Energy Partners LP. The hedge funds in our database now have: 31.02 million shares, down from 31.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Holly Energy Partners LP in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 25 Increased: 20 New Position: 19.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. for 129,240 shares. Energy Income Partners Llc owns 5.22 million shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. has 1.16% invested in the company for 270,199 shares. The Kansas-based Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. has invested 0.98% in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 4.34 million shares.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing activities of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington. The company has market cap of $2.91 billion. It operates through two divisions, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Units. It has a 15.34 P/E ratio. The firm operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as distillates, such as high- and low-sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils, and gases; crude oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Colorado-based Paragon Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.18% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 113,447 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 89,272 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp reported 30,000 shares stake. Bailard reported 9,900 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 18,609 shares. 340,300 are held by Axa. Moreover, Minneapolis Port Mgmt Group Llc has 3.65% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). New York-based Jacobs Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 3.61% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 29 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund Sa owns 56,237 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Campbell Invest Adviser holds 5,452 shares.

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.38 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $161.36 million for 8.33 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

