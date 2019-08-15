Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Cut Popular (BPOP) Stake By $3.41 Million; Mairs & Power Trimmed Fastenal Co. (FAST) Stake By $8.88 Million

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased Popular Inc (BPOP) stake by 11.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 65,546 shares as Popular Inc (BPOP)’s stock rose 0.75%. The Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc holds 503,932 shares with $26.27 million value, down from 569,478 last quarter. Popular Inc now has $5.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $52.09. About 66,852 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH

Mairs & Power Inc decreased Fastenal Co. (FAST) stake by 4.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mairs & Power Inc sold 138,768 shares as Fastenal Co. (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Mairs & Power Inc holds 2.80M shares with $180.06 million value, down from 2.94 million last quarter. Fastenal Co. now has $16.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 902,755 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 559,700 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Management Ab stated it has 164,140 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 55,230 shares. Hsbc Plc owns 81,213 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amp Capital Limited has invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Pinebridge LP holds 119,097 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Aperio Group holds 0.02% or 79,753 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited holds 113,447 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Comm Inc reported 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 156,383 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Salzhauer Michael accumulated 0.38% or 14,964 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 1.05 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northpointe Cap Limited Co has invested 1.46% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.38 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.49M for 7.94 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Mairs & Power Inc increased Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) stake by 163,548 shares to 2.16 million valued at $94.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Qcr Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) stake by 14,250 shares and now owns 118,000 shares. Cardiovascular Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) was raised too.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $28,990 were bought by Ancius Michael J on Monday, August 5. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is 6.55% above currents $29.33 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of FAST in report on Friday, April 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of FAST in report on Friday, June 14 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $2900 target in Friday, July 12 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Monday, April 8. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Eqis Capital Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Prudential Public Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 20,000 were reported by Washington Tru Com. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited owns 3,384 shares. Nottingham Advsr owns 11,389 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 543,898 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn stated it has 1.26M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Stephens Mngmt Group Limited Company has invested 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp reported 4,500 shares stake. Moreover, Grandeur Peak Advsr Ltd Liability has 2.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Envestnet Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 265,801 shares. Becker Cap invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Chem Bancorp invested 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Royal State Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.36M shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares has 0.05% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 15,734 shares.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.40M for 20.37 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.