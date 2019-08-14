Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Cut Its Stake in Citigroup (C) by $2.63 Million; Altai Capital Management LP Has Upped Amber Rd Com (AMBR) Holding by $435,672; Shares Were Volatile

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 42,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 466,628 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.03 million, down from 509,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $61.6. About 20.83M shares traded or 58.32% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF 2.7 PCT OF AENA SME SA AENA.MC AT 174.12 EUROS/SHR; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DON CALLAHAN, HEAD OF OPERATIONS & TECH, TO DEPART; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP NAMES ANGEL NG AS ITS HONG KONG CEO; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: *EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the Admissions Process; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 16/05/2018 – GHANA SETS UP BODY TO OVERSEE OPEN BID FOR OIL BLOCS: CITI FM

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.46 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12M market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amber Road Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBR); 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd owns 34,671 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Com holds 0% or 163,909 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 17,756 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Disciplined Growth Invsts Inc Mn has invested 0.17% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). D E Shaw And Co accumulated 267,187 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 67,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Gp Public Limited Co reported 3,965 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 46,700 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 33,302 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gagnon Securities Limited Company has invested 2.61% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Altai Cap LP reported 2.46 million shares. Herald Mgmt Limited owns 910,000 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 106,676 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.74 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

