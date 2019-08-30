Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Cut Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding as Shares Declined; Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Price Rose While Stephens Increased by $347,023 Its Stake

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 4,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 278,036 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.12M, up from 273,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $86.35. About 2.73M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 23/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – NO CHANGES TO EISAI’S FINANCIAL RESULTS FORECASTS FOR FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2018 BASED ON RECEIPT OF MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM MERCK; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 03/05/2018 – Moderna Therapeutics received an additional $125 million in funding through an expanded partnership with Merck around a personalized cancer vaccine

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 14,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 195,394 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.47 million, down from 210,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $118.83. About 1.64 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR HEAD OF IR AMY CAMPBELL SPEAKS IN PRESENTATION; 08/03/2018 – VICTORIA GOLD – ENTERED DOCUMENTATION WITH ORION ,OSISKO ,CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL WITH RESPECT TO C$505 MLN CONSTRUCTION FINANCING PACKAGE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; BOOSTS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 03/05/2018 – “Caterpillar’s monthly retail sales growth is beginning to slow, and appears to be past its peak,” analyst Ross Gilardi wrote Thursday

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 3,439 were reported by Toth Financial Advisory. Chevy Chase Tru invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). First Republic Invest Management holds 0.11% or 152,489 shares in its portfolio. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Endurance Wealth Management invested in 0.02% or 715 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 5,155 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership invested in 0.31% or 49,043 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Tcw Grp accumulated 18,701 shares. Welch Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,076 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Marco Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.6% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Impala Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.15 million shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 29,120 shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.28 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Architects Lc reported 11,545 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0.08% or 4,158 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Page Arthur B reported 2,474 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Adirondack has 10,561 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership owns 880 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.59% or 16,098 shares in its portfolio. Amg National Tru State Bank has invested 0.02% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Liability invested 2.35% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bonness Enterp stated it has 47,400 shares or 2.56% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Limited reported 1.04M shares. 28,756 were reported by Holderness Invs. Wealthquest holds 24,851 shares. Pension has invested 0.81% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 161,551 are owned by Daiwa Secs Gp.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 8,101 shares to 4,198 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ark Etf Tr by 77,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,008 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

