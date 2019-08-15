Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Cut Holding in Terex New (TEX) by $1.13 Million; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Trimmed Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake as Share Value Declined

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 35,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The institutional investor held 679,558 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.83M, down from 714,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 865,869 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 01/05/2018 – TEREX SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $3.00; 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKE; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 567,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 9.21 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742.06M, down from 9.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $62.98. About 9.01 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 29/03/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF UPADACITINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS DETECTED; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F

Since March 7, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $78.31 million activity. BARR KEVIN A bought $334 worth of stock or 10 shares. $19,128 worth of stock was bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D on Friday, April 5. Marcato Capital Management LP sold 1.10M shares worth $34.69M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 173,891 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Co accumulated 75 shares or 0% of the stock. Diligent Lc stated it has 14,660 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com holds 0.31% or 79,491 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 0% or 7,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 151,032 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology accumulated 0.02% or 4,800 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Whittier holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 128,775 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% or 13,100 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Communication has invested 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 6.94 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Investors (Uk) owns 65,988 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Northstar Inv Ltd holds 12,199 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Sfmg Ltd holds 0.06% or 5,291 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt holds 0.05% or 7,205 shares. 35,840 were accumulated by Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc. 19,715 are owned by Cornerstone Investment Lc. Oppenheimer Commerce has invested 0.28% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Vanguard Grp holds 0.38% or 120.84M shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Co invested in 0.98% or 41,862 shares. Argent Trust has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Parthenon Lc has invested 0.51% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Btr Capital reported 21,688 shares. Proffitt & Goodson stated it has 1,160 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.2% or 21,594 shares. Westwood Hldgs Gru holds 7,393 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.