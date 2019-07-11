Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Continues to Hold Position in Borgwarner (BWA); Zuckerman Investment Group Has Cut Its Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by $10.20 Million as Valuation Rose

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 27,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 725,487 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.87 million, up from 698,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.23. About 1.28M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $111.69. About 1.19 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Advsrs LP holds 0.07% or 4,495 shares. Madison Investment Inc invested in 2.26% or 1.17M shares. Ameritas Inv Partners owns 8,692 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. California-based Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 31,170 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.04% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Cls Ltd Company, Nebraska-based fund reported 142 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 52 shares or 0% of the stock. 9,685 are owned by Boltwood Cap Mngmt. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc invested in 32 shares or 0% of the stock. Fil Ltd reported 2.20 million shares. Stonebridge Capital Management accumulated 2,000 shares. Chilton Investment Company Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,509 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sterling Capital Lc reported 2,800 shares stake.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 31.03 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

