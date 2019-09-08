Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Boosted Position in International Business Machs (IBM) by $12.34 Million as Stock Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Hartford Investment Management Co Has Upped Position by $754,416 as Stock Price Rose

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 97.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 87,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 177,366 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03 million, up from 89,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 6,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 957,416 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.92 million, up from 950,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill In (NYSE:CMG) by 1,280 shares to 2,656 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 43,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,079 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle West Corp (NYSE:PNW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

