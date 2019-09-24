Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Stock Declined While Gmt Capital Has Lifted by $976,375 Its Stake; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Declined, Holder Prime Capital Management Company LTD Lowered Holding by $18.79 Million

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 195,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.16% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.71M, up from 996,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Minerva Neurosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 103,299 shares traded. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) has declined 15.95% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NERV News: 06/03/2018 – MINERVA: INDUSTRY CAPACITY INCREASE IN BRAZIL IS NOT A CONCERN; 16/04/2018 – MINERVA CANCELS BOND SALE, TENDER OFFER; 21/03/2018 – Minerva Labs Launches Install-Free Remote User Protection to Safeguard Enterprises from Unmanaged Endpoints; 10/05/2018 – MINERVA SEES SOUTH AM. BEEF MKTS OPENING BY JUNE: CEO; 19/03/2018 – MINERVA LUXEMBOURG S.A. ANNOUNCES THAT HSBC SECURITIES (USA) INC. HAS LAUNCHED A TENDER OFFER, AND MINERVA LUXEMBOURG S.A. HAS LAUNCHED A CONSENT SOLICITATION, RELATING TO ANY AND ALL OF THE 8.750%…; 06/03/2018 – MINERVA: SLAUGHTER EXPANSION TO BE NEUTRALIZED BY DEMAND; 15/05/2018 – Minerva Labs and BlueVoyant Team Up To Contain Evasive Cyberattack; 12/03/2018 – MINERVA UPDATES PROGRESS FOR SCHIZOPHRENIA AND INSOMNIA TRIALS; 09/04/2018 – MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES SCREENS FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 2B TRIAL OF MIN-117 TO TREAT MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER; 16/04/2018 – MINERVA TO REVIEW DECISION TO HALT BEEF OPS IN COLOMBIA: CEO

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 111,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 654,596 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.92 million, down from 765,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $451.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $173.43. About 7.11M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 12/03/2018 – iKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal from Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba; 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba

More notable recent Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RIOT, CZR among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Minerva Neurosciences to Host Webcast Event on Schizophrenia – GlobeNewswire” published on March 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Verdict On Minerva – Seeking Alpha” on October 09, 2018. More interesting news about Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Minerva Neurosciences Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Updates – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Minerva Neurosciences Announces Positive Top Line Results in Phase 2b Clinical Trial With Seltorexant (MIN-202) in Treatment of Depressed Patients With an Inadequate Response to SSRIs and SNRIs – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $2.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 10,600 shares to 26,200 shares, valued at $970,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alico Inc (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 99,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,148 shares, and cut its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 35.54 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.