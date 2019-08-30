Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Shareholder Sphera Funds Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake by $980,000 as Stock Price Declined; Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Holder Marietta Investment Partners Increased Stake

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 22.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 3,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 16,840 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 13,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $121.38. About 48,286 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.16% . The institutional investor held 642,018 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, down from 782,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Minerva Neurosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 28,155 shares traded. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) has declined 15.95% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NERV News: 04/04/2018 – MINERVA LUXEMBOURG S.A. ANNOUNCES THAT HSBC SECURITIES (USA) INC. HAS EXTENDED THE EARLY TENDER DATE RELATING TO THE TENDER OFFER FOR ANY AND ALL OF THE 8.750% PERPETUAL NOTES ISSUED BY MINERVA…; 16/04/2018 – MINERVA LUXEMBOURG S.A. ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF HSBC SECURITIES (USA) INC.’S TENDER OFFER RELATING TO ANY AND ALL OF THE 8.750% PERPETUAL NOTES ISSUED BY MINERVA LUXEMBOURG S.A. AND MINERVA…; 09/05/2018 – Minerva Surgical, Inc. vs Hologic, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/08/2018; 12/03/2018 – MINERVA UPDATES PROGRESS FOR SCHIZOPHRENIA AND INSOMNIA TRIALS; 17/05/2018 – MINERVA REPORTS COGNITIVE IMPROVEMENTS WITH ROLUPERIDONE; 17/05/2018 – Journal of Clinical Psychiatry Publishes Positive Results of Cognitive Performance From Phase 2B Trial of Roluperidone, Under Development by Minerva Neurosciences for the Treatment of Negative Symptoms in Schizophrenia; 10/04/2018 – ProMlS Neurosciences Announces Publication of Peer Reviewed Scientific Paper Describing a Novel Target on Toxic Oligomers of Amyloid Beta in Alzheimer’s Disease; 19/04/2018 – DJ Minerva Neurosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NERV); 07/05/2018 – Minerva Neurosciences at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 19/03/2018 – Minerva Luxembourg S.A. Announces That HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. Has Launched A Tender Offer, And Minerva Luxembourg S.A. Has

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 9,743 shares to 63,068 shares, valued at $12.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,164 shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Management Corporation Mi has invested 0.59% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Boys Arnold And Com has 0.22% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 13,800 shares. M&T Fincl Bank holds 0.06% or 104,751 shares. 24,835 are held by Oppenheimer And. Park National Oh holds 0.06% or 10,180 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning has invested 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Us National Bank De reported 0.05% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Grimes Communications invested in 0.18% or 22,502 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 20,010 are held by Boston Private Wealth Ltd. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 1,713 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 10,588 shares. Tru Invest Advsr invested in 1.42% or 11,150 shares. Daiwa Group invested in 23,521 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lord Abbett & Lc reported 0.11% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 110,000 shares to 435,678 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

