Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Shareholder Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $980,000; As Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Shares Rose, Holder Ghost Tree Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.16% . The institutional investor held 642,018 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, down from 782,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Minerva Neurosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $266.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 210,067 shares traded. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) has declined 15.95% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NERV News: 19/03/2018 – Minerva Luxembourg S.A. Announces That HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. Has Launched A Tender Offer, And Minerva Luxembourg S.A. Has Launched A Consent Solicitation, Relating To Any And All Of The 8; 16/04/2018 – MINERVA CEO FERNANDO GALLETTI SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW; 04/04/2018 – Minerva Luxembourg S.A. Announces That HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. Has Extended The Early Tender Date Relating To The Tender Offer For Any And All Of The 8.750% Perpetual Notes Issued By Minerva Luxembourg S.A; 12/03/2018 – MINERVA PLANS FIFTH TRIAL WITH A 3RD COMPOUND IN NEAR FUTURE; 16/04/2018 – MINERVA TO REVIEW DECISION TO HALT BEEF OPS IN COLOMBIA: CEO; 10/04/2018 – ProMlS Neurosciences Announces Publication of Peer Reviewed Scientific Paper Describing a Novel Target on Toxic Oligomers of Amyloid Beta in Alzheimer’s Disease; 06/03/2018 – ProMlS Neurosciences Lead Product Candidate for Alzheimer’s Disease Shows Potential for Improved Therapeutic Potency versus Other Amyloid Beta-Directed Antibodies; 10/05/2018 – MINERVA SAYS 1Q BRAZIL MARGINS AFFECTED BY COMPETITION; 30/04/2018 – COOPER, AWE, MITSUI TO BUY BHP’S 90% STAKE IN MINERVA CASINO; 10/05/2018 – MINERVA SEES SOUTH AM. BEEF MKTS OPENING BY JUNE: CEO

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $94.47. About 444,206 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 10,000 shares. Federated Inc Pa owns 149,527 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp owns 9,689 shares. Us Bancorp De has 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 162 shares. 3,763 were reported by D E Shaw Comm. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 5,300 shares. Frontier Management Ltd Llc has 43,020 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 0.01% or 292,066 shares. 6,000 are held by Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Co. New York-based Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 27,600 shares. Hap Trading holds 0.09% or 14,351 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Amer Gp Inc Inc accumulated 13,664 shares. Rhenman And Asset Mgmt Ab owns 127,093 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 150,000 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $10.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Curncyshs Swiss Fran.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $194.72 million activity. 248,781 shares were sold by venBio Select Advisor LLC, worth $18.64 million. $71.27M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was sold by Boxer Capital – LLC on Wednesday, July 17.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,399 shares to 61,397 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 26,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).