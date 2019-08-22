Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Holder Sphera Funds Management LTD Trimmed Position as Valuation Declined; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Decreased Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position by $697,851 as Market Value Rose

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 4,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 19,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, down from 23,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $168.52. About 301,828 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.16% . The institutional investor held 642,018 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, down from 782,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Minerva Neurosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 56,774 shares traded. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) has declined 15.95% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NERV News: 04/04/2018 – MINERVA LUXEMBOURG S.A. ANNOUNCES THAT HSBC SECURITIES (USA) INC. HAS EXTENDED THE EARLY TENDER DATE RELATING TO THE TENDER OFFER FOR ANY AND ALL OF THE 8.750% PERPETUAL NOTES ISSUED BY MINERVA…; 12/03/2018 – Minerva Neurosciences 4Q EPS 0c; 30/04/2018 – COOPER, AWE, MITSUI TO BUY BHP’S 90% STAKE IN MINERVA CASINO; 10/05/2018 – MINERVA: FINANCE DEPT RESTRUCTURING AIMS TO FAST TRACK TASKS; 09/05/2018 – MINERVA 1Q LOSS TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL114.7M; 05/03/2018 – MINERVA APPROVES BUYBACK PLAN OF UP TO 4.83M VOTING SHRS; 03/05/2018 – Minerva Neurosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 09/04/2018 – MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES SCREENS FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 2B TRIAL OF MIN-117 TO TREAT MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER; 26/04/2018 – Minerva Surgical Requests Immediate Retraction of Misleading Int’l Journal of Women’s Health Publication that Compares NovaSure; 06/03/2018 – MINERVA DOESN’T CONSIDER M&A; FOCUS ON SYNERGY, DELEVERAGE: CEO

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,239 shares to 60,210 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Athena Cap Advsrs Llc accumulated 2,681 shares. Greenleaf Tru owns 7,758 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 11,173 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 253,656 shares. Culbertson A N And invested 1.29% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Rafferty Asset Limited Co reported 13,366 shares. Beach Counsel Pa stated it has 21,785 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Smith Asset LP holds 308,581 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Cap Invest Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Heathbridge Capital Ltd, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 183,250 shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset Lp has 0.4% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 745,420 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 823,798 shares. Moreover, Kwmg Lc has 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 132 shares. 1,900 were accumulated by Country Club Trust Na.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 249,900 shares to 879,900 shares, valued at $41.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 10,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).