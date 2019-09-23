Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 21 21.05 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. On the competitive side is, Zymeworks Inc. which has a 6.8 Current Ratio and a 6.8 Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 131.75% for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. with consensus target price of $20. Zymeworks Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37.75 consensus target price and a 37.57% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. looks more robust than Zymeworks Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Zymeworks Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -1.48% weaker performance while Zymeworks Inc. has 55.65% stronger performance.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.