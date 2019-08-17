Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 3.87 N/A 0.39 31.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.59. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.6. The Current Ratio of rival Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a 194.99% upside potential and an average target price of $20. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average target price and a 18.50% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. looks more robust than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.6% are Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.