Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Risk & Volatility

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a 1.59 beta, while its volatility is 59.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Tyme Technologies Inc. has beta of 0.39 which is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Its competitor Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 143.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 20% respectively. 0.7% are Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 47.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.