Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.04 N/A -2.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Volatility & Risk

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.59 and it happens to be 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2 which is 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Seres Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 147.83% for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. with average price target of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 61.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. was less bearish than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.