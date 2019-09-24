Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.42 N/A -4.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Risk and Volatility

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.59. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 11.6 while its Current Ratio is 11.6. Meanwhile, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus target price of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 138.38%. On the other hand, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 151.76% and its consensus target price is $2. The information presented earlier suggests that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Minerva Neurosciences Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.