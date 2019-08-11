Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 12.15 N/A -0.37 0.00

Demonstrates Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 11.6 while its Current Ratio is 11.6. Meanwhile, Principia Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 192.40%. Principia Biopharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50 average target price and a 22.97% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.8% and 97.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 13.92% are Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Principia Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.