Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s Financial Results Comparing With PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 123.01 N/A 4.52 1.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. On the competitive side is, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 14.2 Current Ratio and a 14.2 Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, and a 184.50% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -1.48% weaker performance while PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 152.75% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.