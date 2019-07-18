Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 205.81% at a $20 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.2% and 25.8% respectively. 0.8% are Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. -5.81% -12.08% -11.6% -32.15% -0.31% -3.86% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -5.43% -4.92% -29.55% -66.21% -80.58% -28.1%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. was less bearish than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.