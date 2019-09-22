Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 91.13 N/A -1.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Volatility and Risk

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.59 beta. In other hand, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has beta of 2.2 which is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 11.6 while its Current Ratio is 11.6. Meanwhile, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 131.75% for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. with average price target of $20. Competitively Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a consensus price target of $9, with potential upside of 117.39%. The results provided earlier shows that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Ocular Therapeutix Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 55.8% respectively. 0.7% are Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.