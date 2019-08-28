Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

This is a contrast between Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 621.70 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Volatility and Risk

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s 1.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 59.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. On the competitive side is, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation which has a 8 Current Ratio and a 8 Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 209.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.8% and 6%. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, 5.4% are Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.