Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

As Biotechnology companies, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 7 229.20 N/A -7.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Risk & Volatility

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.59 beta. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc.’s 94.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.94 beta.

Liquidity

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.6 and a Quick Ratio of 11.6. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a 131.75% upside potential and an average target price of $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares and 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. 0.7% are Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.