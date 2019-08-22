Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

11.6 and 11.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. Its rival Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 173.60% and an $20 consensus price target. On the other hand, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s potential upside is 221.56% and its consensus price target is $25.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Myovant Sciences Ltd. seems more appealing than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.